6 of the 10 Most Dangerous Intersections Along I-35W; Study

We talk a lot about construction along I-35W, but a new study suggests that this construction could be putting drivers in harm.

Patterson Law Group does a study each year on the 10 most dangerous intersections in Fort Worth.

They use accident data from the city of Fort Worth, and create an interactive map showing the top 10 most dangerous intersections in the city.

The study found that in 2017, six of the 10 worst intersections were on I-35W.

The most dangerous intersection in 2017 was I-35W & Western Center Blvd, with a total of 81 accidents that year.

Tennessee Walker, with Patterson Law Group, said all of these intersections along I-35W have one thing in common, construction.

"It leads to confusion. It leads to responsive driving as opposed to cautious driving, and that unfortunately leads to wrecks and injuries," Walker said.

He hopes that by doing this study people will drive with caution, which will prevent more accidents from happening.

“Be aware of your surroundings. Do not be distracted,” he said.

In 2016, the study found Weatherford and Henderson streets the most dangerous intersection in Fort Worth, with a total of 51 crashes reported.

A year later, the intersection saw 38 accidents, and it’s no longer on the city’s “top 10” list of dangerous intersections.

Patterson Law Groups plans to do the study for years to come.