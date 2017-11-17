Students at Arlington ISD School Host Kindness Dance

The movie "Wonder" inspired children at Pope Elementary in Arlington to organize what they called a "kindness dance." The event raised more than $800 for the Children's Craniofacial Association. (Published Friday, Nov. 17, 2017)

The uplifting movie "Wonder" opens in theaters Friday. It's the true story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who goes to a mainstream school for the first time.

The original book, written by R.J. Palacio, was a New York Times bestseller.

After reading the book last year, students at Pope Elementary, in the Arlington ISD, were inspired to host a Kindness Dance. The $500 they raised was donated to the Children’s Craniofacial Association (CCA) based in Dallas.

For World Kindness Day this past Monday, the children at Pope hosted their second Kindness Dance, with funds again benefiting CCA.



"The Kindness Dance was a success! We sold $248 in tickets and collected $556.90 in sales of pizza and soda," principal Celina Kilgore wrote in an email to NBC 5's Deborah Ferguson.

She noted that several students donated extra money instead of using it all for pizza.

"I am so proud of them! We will be donating $804.90 to the Children's Craniofacial Association," said Kilgore. "Keep in mind that Pope is a Title One school with 79 percent of our students economically disadvantaged, and the dance was only one hour long! Pretty incredible!"

Generosity, compassion, kindness were likely on the minds and in the hearts of those students long after the dance.

