Students and Parents Prep for STAAR Tests

Thousands of students across North Texas are preparing for a big week of testing.STAAR testing begins Monday for 3rd through 12th graders and some school districts are also prepping parents to set students up for success.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD offers parent information sessions in the six weeks leading up to the STAAR test.

"It was wonderful," said Kristy Broussard whose son attends the 4th grade at Freeman Elementary. "The sessions would be before school from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., and there would be standing room only. It really helped us understand what was expected and how the children were expected to learn the material."

According to a district spokesperson, the parent sessions are available six weeks before the STAAR test begins, to brief parents on their child’s new unit of study.

Possible Meteor Spotted In Southeastern U.S.

There were nearly 500 reported sightings of a fireball over the Southeastern region of the U.S. early Thursday morning, according to the American Meteor Society. Reports of the possible meteor came from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and Alabama. (Published Thursday, April 4, 2019)

Broussard believes it has also helped her entire household to remain stress free when it comes to test-taking time.