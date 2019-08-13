Twenty students at Keller Center for Advanced Learning gathered for twice a week during the summer to turn an old, rundown school bus into a mobile home. (Published Aug. 13, 2019)

As North Texas students head back to the classroom, some students in Keller Independent School District spent their summer learning valuable life lessons of compassion.

About 20 students at Keller Center for Advanced Learning gathered for twice a week to turn an old, run-down school bus into a mobile home.

“The idea here is that we’ll take this bus and transform it from something that will carry students to something a family could live in,” teacher Matt Quattlebaum said.

When completed, the bus will become what is a called a "Skoolie."

“A Skoolie is a school bus that is turned into an RV or tiny home,” Quattlebaum explained.

It has been a transformative experience for the students who were involved.

“I think it is impacting a lot of people and inspiring a lot of people,” student, Zoe Mukendi said. “I don’t really see this as giving up my summer, because this is really enjoyable project for me.”

The team hasn’t decided what happens to the bus when it is complete, but the students have ideas.

“I want to family to use it and really enjoy it and be able to live in it,” Michael Wetzel said.