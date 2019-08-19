Students, Teachers Return to School in Fort Worth ISD

Around 85,000 students in Fort Worth ISD will return to school Monday morning.

Teachers in the school district will see a pay increase ranging between 5% and 7%.

"We made a significant investment in our teachers. The most important thing a community can do for its future is invest in its schools," Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner said. "Making sure that the professionals in the classrooms are paid appropriately helps us recruit, helps us retain."

Scribner said there are still some vacancies in hard-to-fill positions such as special education and a need for bilingual teachers. Recently retired teachers are helping to fill some of those vacancies until permanent staff can be found.

The district has some work to do after scoring a C in the recently released state school accountability scores.

"We scored a 79 and missed becoming a B school by one tenth of one percent, but the trajectory is heading in the right direction," Scribner said. "Our goal is not to be a 'B' school district our school is to be an 'A' school district."