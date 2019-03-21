Students Reading to Help Others Have Food to Eat - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Carter in the Classroom

Carter in the Classroom

A continuing series on education in North Texas

Students Reading to Help Others Have Food to Eat

The students have the goal to read enough books to buy a heifer to send to Africa

By Wayne Carter

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Students Reading to Help Others Have Food to Eat

    Some second graders in Garland have read thousands of books in the past few months — all with a very specific goal in mind: helping others. (Published 57 minutes ago)

    Some second graders in the Garland Independent School District have read thousands of books in the past few months with a very specific goal in mind: helping others.

    Each student is a on mission to read as many books as they can. And it's not just read it and move on. The students have to understand it.

    "For every book they’ve read, they’ve had an interview. The interview gauges comprehension" explained Olivia Tarkington, a counselor at Centerville Elementary School.

    Tarkington says the rush on reading comes as part of the Read to Feed program. In the program, a charity will donate money to poor families in third world countries for every book these kids read. Since this class is bilingual, that means a lot to these kids.

    Larry the Giant Gator Finds New Home

    [DFW] Larry the Giant Gator Finds New Home

    The massive alligator that had become a fixture at a Florida retirement community has a new home at Gatorland.

    (Published Thursday, March 14, 2019)

    "A lot of them know of family members in other countries; they’re first generation, they’re second generation here," Tarkington said.

    The kids are said to have never been seen without a book. And they’ll tell you why.

    "I like helping Africa," said Priscilla.

    The students have the goal to read enough books to buy a heifer to send to Africa and provide a village with a significant amount of food to eat.

    As much as they’ve read, they’re still very far off from reaching the goal to pay for the cow. If you’d like to donate to help, contact Centerville Elementary HERE.

    ONLINE: Email Centerville Elementary

    Firefighters Save Cat from House Fire

    [DFW] Firefighters Save Cat from House Fire

    Firefighters in Sarasota County, Florida saved a family's cat after their home catches fire, reviving him with a tiny oxygen mask.

    (Published Thursday, March 14, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
      Connect With Us
        AdChoices