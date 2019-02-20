Students Praised for Reporting Suspicious Activity, One Juvenile Arrested - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Students Praised for Reporting Suspicious Activity, One Juvenile Arrested

The student was charged and arrested for bringing a gun to school

By Catherine Park

Published 17 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News

    A student was arrested for bringing a gun onto campus on Tuesday.

    According to Mesquite police, several Poteet High School students reported suspicious activity to an administrator who notified school resource officers.

    They made contact with the student in question and when officers searched him, they found a handgun in his possession.

    He was arrested and charged but will not be identified because he is a juvenile.

    The Mesquite Police Department recognized the students who came forward and reported the suspicious activity to their teachers. 

    “The students did not hesitate in contacting administrators and their actions ensured the safety for everyone on campus,” according to a press release from Mesquite police. 

