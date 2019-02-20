A student was arrested for bringing a gun onto campus on Tuesday.

According to Mesquite police, several Poteet High School students reported suspicious activity to an administrator who notified school resource officers.

They made contact with the student in question and when officers searched him, they found a handgun in his possession.

He was arrested and charged but will not be identified because he is a juvenile.

The Mesquite Police Department recognized the students who came forward and reported the suspicious activity to their teachers.

“The students did not hesitate in contacting administrators and their actions ensured the safety for everyone on campus,” according to a press release from Mesquite police.