Plano Students Walk Out Following Florida Shooting

By Courtney Gilmore

Published at 6:27 AM CST on Feb 26, 2018 | Updated 52 minutes ago

    A group of students at Shepton High School in Plano planned a walk-out to draw attention on the need for policy change within school districts. (Published 59 minutes ago)

    The shooting in Parkland has sparked a movement for students around the country. Over the last several days, many have protested by planning lie-ins and walk-outs.

    A group of students at Shepton High School in Plano walked out of class Monday to draw attention on the need for policy change within school districts.


    “We have been talking about this issue for a while,” said Luke Kubehl who is a sophomore at Shepton High School.

    The 15-year-old is the student organizer over the planned protest.

    “We feel that the city of Plano is safe, but we don’t feel safe in our classrooms," he said.

    According to Luke, he has talked with the school administrators. He says they tell him they don’t condone the walkout because its during school hours.

    Around 100 students participated in the walkout.

