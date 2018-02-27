Students Head to the 'Jungle' for Math Lessons

Teachers at a Tarrant County elementary school transformed their classrooms into "Jumanji" safaris to make math more fun. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018)

Fourth grade teachers at a school in Tarrant County welcomed their students to the jungle.

The teachers at Blue Haze Elementary in the White Settlement ISD took a page from the movie "Jumanji." They transformed their classrooms into safaris and became jungle animals while the kids became players in the game.

The students solved math questions to find hidden clues. Once the problems were solved, they decoded a message to get safe and sound to base camp in another room.

The game "Jumanji" says it helps players "find a way to leave their world behind." Teachers Maegan Perryman, Lindsey Vinson and Alden Gideon hope the math lessons stick around for a long time.



Fla. High School Student Thanks First Responders for Saving Her Life