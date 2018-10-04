Students Donate School Supplies to Mesquite Bus Crash Victims - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Students Donate School Supplies to Mesquite Bus Crash Victims

Students from John Horn High School took in donations from the school and community

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Students Donate School Supplies to Mesquite Bus Crash Victims
    Mesquite Independent School District

    After Wednesday’s tragic bus accident, the victims on board not only had to experience a terrible tragedy but they also lost all of their school supplies and belongings.

    Students at nearby John Horn High School had started collecting donations in an effort to help their fellow students at Terry Middle School.

    Dozens of backpacks with supplies poured in from students, administrators and community members

    “We are very humbled and proud to have such giving students and support from the Mesquite family during this time,” according to the Mesquite Independent School District.

    Kid Shreds 1000s of Dollars From Parents' Stash of Cash

    [NATL] Kid Shreds Over $1,000 of His Parents' Cash

    A Utah boy shredded over $1,000 of his parents money which they were saving to reimburse their parents for Utah Utes Football season tickets.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices