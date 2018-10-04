After Wednesday’s tragic bus accident, the victims on board not only had to experience a terrible tragedy but they also lost all of their school supplies and belongings.

Students at nearby John Horn High School had started collecting donations in an effort to help their fellow students at Terry Middle School.

Dozens of backpacks with supplies poured in from students, administrators and community members

“We are very humbled and proud to have such giving students and support from the Mesquite family during this time,” according to the Mesquite Independent School District.

