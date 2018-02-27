Students Detained After Gun Found at Northwest High School

Two students at Northwest High School were detained Tuesday after school officials found a handgun on campus, the superintendent says.

In a letter to parents, Northwest ISD Superintendent Ryder Warren said photos of a student with the gun were posted on social media Tuesday, and two other students who saw the post informed school officials.

Warren said the student in the photos was soon located, and the school resource officer took possession of the gun without incident.

During questioning, a second student was implicated, Warren said, and that student was also detained for further questioning.

Police and school officials say their investigation continues.