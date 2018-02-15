A group of students from Marcus High School talks about how they're dealing with threats of violence following the Florida school shooting. (Published 3 hours ago)

At least five North Texas students were arrested on Thursday, either for allegedly having a gun at school or over alleged threats, a day after 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Florida.

Officials with Flower Mound Marcus High School and Plano West High School both confirm students were taken into custody without incident Thursday after school resource officers at both schools were warned a student brought a gun on campus.

In Flower Mound, police said the student was in possession of an unloaded small-caliber handgun and ammunition. The student was removed from school and remains in police custody facing felony charges for possessing a firearm in a prohibited place.

In Plano, police and school officials confirmed a gun was confiscated from a student and that the gun was not loaded and the student had no ammunition. Plano said they will follow district policies and procedures and take appropriate action to the fullest extent of the law.

And Garland police said a South Garland High School student was arrested without incident at about noon Thursday after he allegedly had a gun on campus. The gun was not loaded, and nobody was hurt, police said.

Police said Kerry Guery, 19, was found to be in possession of a handgun, marijuana and a stolen cell phone. He also had two Dallas County warrants for theft. Guery was transported to the Garland Jail.

Officials said no threats were made in these incidents, however a 16-year-old girl was arrested at Weatherford High School on Thursday for making a vague threat on social media, officials said. The school says the girl did not have a weapon.

And Arlington police arrested an eighth grader on similar charges Thursday. They say he threatened to bring a gun to class at Nichols Junior High School.

Multiple school districts, including Lewisville ISD and Plano ISD, indicated they would have extra security in place on Friday.

In an impromptu speech Thursday, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said America should be outraged by gun violence and that something must be done to stop the wave of mass murder.



