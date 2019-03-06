Two Dallas ISD students had a run-in with a group of people who fired a gun into the air near Sunset High School in Oak Cliff Wednesday, according to a letter the district sent to parents.

Two Sunset High School students were going from class to lunch, across the street, when a group of people tried to "lure them," the letter said.

The letter continued that the students continued to cross the street, at which point an individual in the group fired a gun into the air. The group then drove off down an alley.

The students were not injured and police were notified, the letter said.

The letter said Sunset High School was revisiting its transitions to and from lunch for students who have class across the street.

The incident comes in the wake of a series of robberies near DISD campuses in Oak Cliff.

Prior to Wednesday, Dallas ISD confirmed there had been six total incidents at four different schools: Kimball High School, Roosevelt High School, Zan Holmes Middle School and Stockard Middle School.

Dallas ISD urged parents to remind their students about "stranger danger," to avoid unsafe situations and to always be aware of their surroundings.