Success in Sight at Carrollton/Farmers Branch School - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
UPDATED: 
1 Dead, 3 Injured After Shooting in Plano
logo_dfw_2x

Success in Sight at Carrollton/Farmers Branch School

By Deborah Ferguson

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    TMSG: Students Get Free Glasses

    Students at Texans Can Academy in Carrollton/Farmers Branch can see things more clearly today. In all, 118 students now have new glasses courtesy of Kids Vision for Life, a program created by Essilor Vision Foundation of Dallas. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Students at Texans Can Academy in Carrollton/Farmers Branch can see things more clearly now.

    A bus with an optometrist on board rolled onto campus to test students’ vision and provide glasses to those who needed them.

    "Providing this necessary and essential tool gives students the help they need to learn efficiently in the classroom,” Spokeswoman Kristina Uresti said.

    In all, 118 students now have new glasses courtesy of Kids Vision for Life, a program created by Essilor Vision Foundation of Dallas. 

    Students Against Guns March to Paul Ryan's Wisconsin Town

    [NATL] Students Against Gun Violence Embark on '50 Miles More' March to Paul Ryan's Town

    Some Wisconsin students who took their demonstration against gun violence on the road have reached their destination - House Speaker Paul Ryan's home turf.

    (Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices