Success in Sight at Carrollton/Farmers Branch School

Students at Texans Can Academy in Carrollton/Farmers Branch can see things more clearly today. In all, 118 students now have new glasses courtesy of Kids Vision for Life, a program created by Essilor Vision Foundation of Dallas. (Published 2 hours ago)

Students at Texans Can Academy in Carrollton/Farmers Branch can see things more clearly now.

A bus with an optometrist on board rolled onto campus to test students’ vision and provide glasses to those who needed them.

"Providing this necessary and essential tool gives students the help they need to learn efficiently in the classroom,” Spokeswoman Kristina Uresti said.

In all, 118 students now have new glasses courtesy of Kids Vision for Life, a program created by Essilor Vision Foundation of Dallas.



Students Against Guns March to Paul Ryan's Wisconsin Town