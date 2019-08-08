Student Sues Dallas ISD Over Class Ranking

A student is suing the Dallas Independent School District, claiming he was the true salutatorian of the 2019 graduating class at Woodrow Wilson High School, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.

Jackson Hansen was ranked second in his class before graduation, the suit said. Less than 24 hours before students were to walk the stage, the high school announced Jackson fell to sixth in his class.

Hansen is seeking a "public declaration that he is the salutatorian of the class," the suit stated.

According to the suit, a counselor told Hansen's mother that there was "an error in the new rankings." The principal also acknowledged to the Hansen family that "there had been a change in procedure, but that the change was not significant."

Despite the district admitting the new rankings were calculated incorrectly, the suit alleges the school proceeded with the graduation ceremony using "the erroneous, new rankings."

The suit also claimed the district has refused to acknowledge Jackson Hansen was the salutatorian of his class. Hansen has requested acknowledgment from the district for his achievement, rather than monetary restitution.

NBC 5 reached out to Dallas ISD and they said no comment on pending litigation.