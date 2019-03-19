Student Robbed at Gunpoint Near Oak Cliff Magnet Center

Parents in the Dallas Independent School District were warned Monday of another armed robbery near an Oak Cliff school campus. (Published 52 minutes ago)

Parents in the Dallas Independent School District were warned Monday of another armed robbery near an Oak Cliff school campus.

Administrators at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Center sent a letter to parents detailing the March 8 incident in which a student was robbed by gunpoint after classes were dismissed for the day. The student handed over their backpack and was not hurt, the letter said.

Administrators said Dallas police and Dallas ISD police were investigating the crime and would provide additional security support.

"We understand this is a growing concern, and we need your help to ensure everyone remains safe," Townview administrators said while urging parents to ask their children to be aware of their surroundings. "Keep cell phones hidden, and we encourage students to travel with a buddy in well-lit areas. Also, remind students to avoid contact with strangers. Should your child experience a similar incident, please notify the police or an adult, immediately."

Students Pay Tribute to New Zealand Shooting Victims With Hakas

Two of the students' peers were killed in the massacre at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Published Monday, March 18, 2019)

The letter noted recent armed robberies around Oak Cliff schools. Two men, ages 17 and 18, confessed to police about their involvement in some cases.

Dallas police said the investigation into the robberies is ongoing. Security and police patrols were increased at all campuses involved in the cases.