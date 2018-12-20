Student Robbed At Gunpoint In East Fort Worth: PD - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Student Robbed At Gunpoint In East Fort Worth: PD

A student walking home from school was robbed at gunpoint, the suspects have not been found.

By Hannah Everman

Published 3 hours ago

    A high school student was robbed at gunpoint while walking home from school in east Fort Worth, according to police.

    Police said it happened around 4:00 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Ramsey Ave. 

    The student got off the school bus and was approached by two men. One man pointed a gun at the student while the other assaulted him and took his cell phone, police said. 

    The student was not hurt. 

    Police said the suspect descriptions were not immediately available. 

    This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

      

