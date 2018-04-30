A Fort Worth high school student is facing multiple felonies Monday after directing threats toward Weatherford High School on social media, police say.



Weatherford police said they were told Monday morning of several threats posted on Twitter directed at Weatherford high School.



Detectives tracked the posts to a 19-year-old student identified by police as Cole Benefield.



Police said Benefield told detectives he created a fake Twitter account under a Weatherford student's name and then posted several threatening tweets.



Benefield now faces two felonies, one for terroristic threat and another for online impersonation.



Jail records show Benefield is in custody at the Parker County Jail. A bond amount and attorney were not listed.





