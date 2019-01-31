Student Arrested Following Threat Posted on SnapChat: Fort Worth Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Student Arrested Following Threat Posted on SnapChat: Fort Worth Police

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 2 hours ago

    An arrest has been made following a shooting threat directed at a Fort Worth high school was posted to social media Wednesday, police said.

    The threat, directed at South Hills High School, was posted to SnapChat and police were notified about 9:30 p.m. and an arrest was made early Thursday morning, police said.

    One post appeared to show a threatening message followed by another post with a photo of a gun.

    The suspect, who is a student and a juvenile, was taken into custody. No other information will be released due to the suspect being a juvenile.

    No weapons were recovered.

