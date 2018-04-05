Student, 13, Suspended for Biting Teacher: Officials

ASSOCIATED PRESS

A student in Denton has been suspended from school for reportedly biting his teacher Monday.



A teacher at Calhoun Middle School told police the 13-year-old climbed on the back of a chair and started dancing on it, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle.



After asking the boy several times to get off the chair, the teacher approached him. The child jumped on the floor, bit the teacher in the knee and attempted to punch the teacher, Denton Police Department spokesman Shane Kizer said.



The teacher reported the incident to police Tuesday morning. The boy faces criminal charges, Kizer said.



No one has been arrested.

