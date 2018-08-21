The Department of Public Safety Driver License Office in Plano was temporarily closed on Monday over structural concerns.

The office is located at 2109 Parker Rd., Suite 224 in Plano.

Officials say over the weekend, the foundation of the building shifted causing structural concerns.

DPS said for the safety of customers and employees, the office has been temporarily closed until the repairs, which are currently underway, can be completed.

DPS said customers can visit the nearby Carrollton Driver License Mega Center at 4600 Texas 121 in Carrollton or the Garland Mega Center at 4445 Saturn Rd. Suite A, Garland.

ONLINE: Texas DPS Driver License information



Editor's note: A previous version of this article incorrectly identified the Garland location as being closed. DPS said Monday night the Plano office was closed and the Garland office is open.

