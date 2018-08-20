Structural Concerns Force Closure of Garland DPS Office

The Department of Public Safety Drivers License Office in Garland was temporarily closed on Monday over structural concerns.
The office is located at 2109 Parker Road, Suite 224 in Garland.
Officials say over the weekend, the foundation of the building shifted causing structural concerns.
DPS says for the safety of customers and employees, the office has been temporarily closed until the repairs, which are currently underway, can be completed.
DPS says customers can visit the nearby Carrollton Drivers License Mega Center at 4600 State Highway 121 in Carrollton.