Structural Concerns Force Closure of Garland DPS Office

The Department of Public Safety Drivers License Office in Garland was temporarily closed on Monday over structural concerns.

The office is located at 2109 Parker Road, Suite 224 in Garland.

Officials say over the weekend, the foundation of the building shifted causing structural concerns.

DPS says for the safety of customers and employees, the office has been temporarily closed until the repairs, which are currently underway, can be completed.

Colorado Man Charged with Five Counts of Murder in Deaths of Wife and Daughters

Christopher Lee Watts was charged with five counts of murder Monday for the deaths of his wife Shanann Watts and their two daughters Bella and Celeste. Watts had initially pleaded publicly that his wife and daughters had gone missing. Their bodies were discovered on the property of the oil and natural gas company Watts worked for. The D.A. said that it's "too early" to discuss whether prosecutors would seek the death penalty. (Published 3 hours ago)

DPS says customers can visit the nearby Carrollton Drivers License Mega Center at 4600 State Highway 121 in Carrollton.

