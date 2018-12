Strong winds that blew across North Texas on Thursday sent the large Christmas tree in downtown McKinney crashing to the ground. (Published 2 hours ago)

The tree is a 34-foot tall Blue Spruce that was placed in the city's square.

City workers are currently there trying to get the tree cleaned up.

The McKinney Rotary Club's 19th Annual Christmas Parade of Lights is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Despite the tree falling, officials with downtown McKinney announced on Twitter that the parade will continue.