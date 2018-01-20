Strong Wind Gusts Sunday: Fire Danger, Storms Possible

Sunday will be another mild and windy day in North Texas. A dryline will push through the area in the afternoon, and with that will come the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The best chance for storms will be along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor.

While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, a few storms could have some gusty winds in excess of 60 mph as they race to the east.

Behind the dryline, in the dry air, there will also be an elevated wildfire risk Sunday afternoon. Please avoid outdoor burning and keep cigarette butts in your vehicle.

The dry and dormant winter vegetation could turn into a rapidly-spreading wildfire if preventative measures aren't taken.

It will cool off for most of next week, but it won't be nearly as cold as the past few weeks. Highs will generally stay in the lower 60s through the week.

