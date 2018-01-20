Strong Wind Gusts Sunday: Fire Danger, Storms Possible - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Strong Wind Gusts Sunday: Fire Danger, Storms Possible

By Brian James

Published at 11:12 PM CST on Jan 20, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Strong Wind Gusts Sunday: Fire Danger, Storms Possible
    NBC 5 Weather

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

    Sunday will be another mild and windy day in North Texas. A dryline will push through the area in the afternoon, and with that will come the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

    The best chance for storms will be along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor.

    While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, a few storms could have some gusty winds in excess of 60 mph as they race to the east.

    Behind the dryline, in the dry air, there will also be an elevated wildfire risk Sunday afternoon. Please avoid outdoor burning and keep cigarette butts in your vehicle.

    The dry and dormant winter vegetation could turn into a rapidly-spreading wildfire if preventative measures aren't taken.

    It will cool off for most of next week, but it won't be nearly as cold as the past few weeks. Highs will generally stay in the lower 60s through the week.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone app for iOS and Android!

    Interactive Radar

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices