You might wait a day before you hang up your Christmas decorations.

All of North Texas will be under a wind advisory beginning Saturday at 7am.

Strong north winds of 20-30 mph are expected with winds gusting up to 40 mph behind a cold front that will move through North Texas on Saturday.

Winds will subside during the late afternoon and evening, but there will be a big cool down.

Temperatures on Sunday morning will dip into the mid 30s in some areas of North Texas.