Strong Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday

We will be in an unsettled weather pattern through Wednesday morning. Showers and an occasional thunderstorm will be possible through Tuesday, but there will be several dry hours as well.

The highest chance for rain and thunderstorms will arrive Wednesday morning as a line of strong thunderstorms moves from west to east across North Texas.

There is a risk for severe storms west of DFW overnight Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

The storms will develop in West Texas around midnight Wednesday and move east.

As the line approaches DFW early Wednesday, the storms will lose some of their intensity. However they will still be capable of heavy rain during the Wednesday morning drive.

The storms will move into East Texas by late morning, and sunshine will return to much of North Texas.

The remainder of spring break will be dry Wednesday afternoon through Sunday.

