Strong Storms Leave Path of Damage in Fort Worth

In north Fort Worth, people who live on Oliver Drive near Heritage Trace Parkway are certain a tornado swept through Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says it will survey the damage to make a determination on Thursday, but neighbors reported seeing what appeared to be a funnel cloud track through the neighborhood east of I-35W.

"We just put a roof on our pergola and that was flying, our chairs were being moved, our storage shed was moved," said Kim Panquerna.

Panquerna was home with her three year old son when she looked out her kitchen window to see debris blowing across the yard. Panquerna took her child and dog into a closet and waited until the storm passed.

"I'm just so thankful that we were OK, that the Lord totally took care of us," she said.

The Panquerna home has roof and water damage.

The Fort Worth Fire Department reported three homes with wind damage. There were also trees and fences blown down, along with windows broken out.

No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon.

"Whenever I heard the debris hitting the garage, the whole house shook," said neighbor Jesse Fitzgerald.

The home he is staying in on Horace Avenue saw much of the backyard destroyed. Fitzgerald said there was a leak in the house, but the rest of the structure seemed fine.

Fitzgerald says he heard the storm sirens go off shortly before the damaging winds blew in. Fort Worth was under a tornado warning at the time.

Neighbors mobilized quickly to move trees out of the way and help those with damage clean up.

"People I don't even know are out picking up debris in my yard," said Panquerna. "It's a really special community."

