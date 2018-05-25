Strong Storms Push Through Collin, Hunt Counties

Thunderstorms from Oklahoma are pushing across the Red River and into North Texas Friday afternoon.

The storms began developing shortly before noon and briefly sparked a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Fannin County that has since expired.

The storms are now continuing to push east-southeast.

Check out the Dallas SkyCam below for an incredible view of the skies east of downtown.



NBC 5 Meteorologist Samantha Davies said any storm that develops has a chance for gusty winds or hail, but that most of the area should stay dry.



Davies said there is a 30 percent chance of storms for North Texas and that most this afternoon would occur in Dallas-Fort Worth and to the east.

Toward the evening, storms that develop are expected to be to the south.

Another chance overnight and into Saturday.



Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

