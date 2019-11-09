Strong Cold Front Brings a Big Drop in Temperatures and Some Rain on Veterans Day

This time of year, we can go from phenomenal fall weather with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s to cloudy, windy, rainy, and sharply colder in a matter of hours. Unfortunately, that's what we have coming our way on Monday. This is your heads up to enjoy Sunday's sensational weather because Monday will be a not-so-nice day.

Monday morning will start with plenty of clouds, some areas of drizzle around, and temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. As the sun comes up, the front will already be moving into northern parts of North Texas. The front will be moving pretty quick and will likely be south of DFW by noon. Once the front passes by your location, you will notice an immediate wind shift to the north and a wind speed increase to 20-30 mph. Some wind gusts could be upwards of 40 mph too.

In addition to a strong north wind, you will also notice the air begin to get colder pretty quickly. We will go from lower 60s to around 50 degrees by noon. By the time the sun sets, I expect temperatures to be down in the upper 30s and wind chill values in the upper 20s. Areas of rain will also develop along and behind the front. There won't be any severe weather. Just cold rain.

The strong north wind will continue howling through the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday morning and will keep pushing cold air into North Texas. The temperature will continue to drop into the mid 20s by Tuesday morning. Wind chill values will be down around 10-15 degrees as the kids head back to school and you're heading back to work. DFW will likely experience its first hard freeze of the season Tuesday morning. Make sure you take freeze precautions for not only Tuesday morning but also Wednesday morning.

Warmer weather will slowly return for the rest of the week ahead.

