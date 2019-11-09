Strong Cold Front Brings a Big Drop in Temperatures and Some Rain on Veterans Day - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Strong Cold Front Brings a Big Drop in Temperatures and Some Rain on Veterans Day

By Brian James

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Strong Cold Front Brings a Big Drop in Temperatures and Some Rain on Veterans Day

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

    This time of year, we can go from phenomenal fall weather with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s to cloudy, windy, rainy, and sharply colder in a matter of hours. Unfortunately, that's what we have coming our way on Monday. This is your heads up to enjoy Sunday's sensational weather because Monday will be a not-so-nice day.

    Monday morning will start with plenty of clouds, some areas of drizzle around, and temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. As the sun comes up, the front will already be moving into northern parts of North Texas. The front will be moving pretty quick and will likely be south of DFW by noon. Once the front passes by your location, you will notice an immediate wind shift to the north and a wind speed increase to 20-30 mph. Some wind gusts could be upwards of 40 mph too.

    In addition to a strong north wind, you will also notice the air begin to get colder pretty quickly. We will go from lower 60s to around 50 degrees by noon. By the time the sun sets, I expect temperatures to be down in the upper 30s and wind chill values in the upper 20s. Areas of rain will also develop along and behind the front. There won't be any severe weather. Just cold rain.

    The strong north wind will continue howling through the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday morning and will keep pushing cold air into North Texas. The temperature will continue to drop into the mid 20s by Tuesday morning. Wind chill values will be down around 10-15 degrees as the kids head back to school and you're heading back to work. DFW will likely experience its first hard freeze of the season Tuesday morning. Make sure you take freeze precautions for not only Tuesday morning but also Wednesday morning.

    Warmer weather will slowly return for the rest of the week ahead.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices