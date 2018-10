A street race ended in a fatal crash in Fort Worth early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Columbus Trl. and McCart Ave. for a wreck.

When they arrived, they were told that two vehicles had been racing southbound on Columbus Trl. when one of the vehicles struck the other.

The victim of the car that as hit was pronounced deceased and the one of the individuals involved in this wreck may have fled on foot to his residence nearby.

This is an ongoing investigation.