Street Named in Honor of Duncanville Girl's Basketball Coach

Drivers will now see part of Middale Road replaced by “Cathy Self Morgan Way," Tuesday April 3, 2018.

A street outside of Duncanville High School was named in honor of head girls basketball coach Cathy Self-Morgan on Tuesday.

Drivers will now see part of Middale Road replaced by “Cathy Self Morgan Way.”

Coach Self-Morgan has spent over 40 years coaching, winning more than 1,100 games and eight State Championships.

“I work hard, I’ve got a great staff, I’ve got a great group of ladies who come into the program,” said Self-Morgan.

Former and current players said that Self-Morgan’s different than the dozens of other coaches they’ve had.

“It’s just something that she gets out of you… out of all the coaches that I’ve had,” said former player Teranie Thomas, who now coaches alongside Self-Morgan at Duncanville High School.

“She wasn’t just a coach, she didn’t care just about basketball… she cared about our feelings, our grades,” said Zay Green, a senior on the basketball team.

Self-Morgan said that while she’s tough on her players, she’s also caring.

“What I bring is that I love these kids, and if I can get them to love me, they’ll run through the wall for me,” she said.

Self-Morgan said she doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon.

“It’s still in me. I still love the game and what we do,” she said.