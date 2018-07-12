Street Changes Coming to W. 7th in Fort Worth

The West Seventh Street area is among the most popular places to hang out in Fort Worth. And the city is now just days away from debuting a series of changes meant to keep people safe. (Published 3 hours ago)

Four streets that are currently two way and run between an area bounded by W. 7th on the north and W. Lancaster Avenue on the south will soon be converted to one way: Foch, Norwood, Morton and Bledsoe streets.

The change is scheduled to take place on Monday, July 16 and is expected to improve pedestrian safety and crowd control during busy weekend nights, as well as increase access to the area for emergency vehicles.

In addition to the street changes, there are parking changes coming to the area.

Two hundred parking meters will be installed beginning this month, and 400 spaces have been designated for public use in the nearby Farrington Field parking lot.

Sidewalk improvements, including filling gaps in existing sidewalks and building all new sidewalks in areas where they do not currently exist are expected to begin in November and be completed by spring 2019.