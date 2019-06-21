Storms in the Weekend Forecast - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Storms in the Weekend Forecast

By rick

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Thunderstorms are back in the forecast for the next few days. While much of the weekend will be dry, a few storms are possible. These storms will produce lightning, brief heavy rain, and the potential for gusty winds. The favored times for storms will be during the evening and night time hours.

    The overall chance of storms at any one location is rather low this weekend as the coverage of storms will be spotty. However, a cold front moving into North Texas will bring an higher chance of more widespread storms Sunday night into Monday morning.

    The main risk of severe storms will be mostly in Oklahoma on Saturday. As more organized storms move into North Texas Sunday evening, there is a risk for a few severe storms capable of hail and strong winds.

    Subtle changes in the storm ingredients can lead to big chances in the forecast. Make sure you stay weather aware through the entire weekend and don't let a change in the forecast catch you off guard.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

