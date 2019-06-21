Thunderstorms are back in the forecast for the next few days. While much of the weekend will be dry, a few storms are possible. These storms will produce lightning, brief heavy rain, and the potential for gusty winds. The favored times for storms will be during the evening and night time hours.

The overall chance of storms at any one location is rather low this weekend as the coverage of storms will be spotty. However, a cold front moving into North Texas will bring an higher chance of more widespread storms Sunday night into Monday morning.

The main risk of severe storms will be mostly in Oklahoma on Saturday. As more organized storms move into North Texas Sunday evening, there is a risk for a few severe storms capable of hail and strong winds.

Subtle changes in the storm ingredients can lead to big chances in the forecast. Make sure you stay weather aware through the entire weekend and don't let a change in the forecast catch you off guard.

