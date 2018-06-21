Storms Roll Through North Texas Overnight - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Storms Roll Through North Texas Overnight

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Storms Roll Through North Texas Overnight

    As storms rolled through North Texas Wednesday night and early Thursday, some residents could see damage. (Published 39 minutes ago)

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

    Storms rolled through North Texas Wednesday night, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds to parts of Denton, Dallas and Tarrant counties.

    The storm came from the north and there was wind damage reported around Highland Village, Flower Mound and Lewisville areas, with some wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

    Several branches and small trees were knocked down in Flower Mound. A viewer sent images of a broken fence and patio furniture thrown into the pool at her home in North Richland Hills.

    The system produced strong winds around Southlake and Fort Worth before trailing off. Some areas had over an inch of rain.

    Dallas and Collin counties missed most of the storm.

    There is a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices