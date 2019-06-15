Storms Possible on Father's Day

Heat and humidity have returned to North Texas and will stay with us through the weekend. Expect a dry day Saturday, but it will be hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s. The afternoon heat index will be in the upper 90s.

A few strong to severe storms are possible Sunday with the main threat being gusty winds. In addition, heavy rain and lightning are possible. If you have outdoor plans on Father's Day, stay weather aware. It will be a good idea to have a back-up plan in place just in case.

Rain chances will extend into the first part of next week. Total rainfall from Sunday through Wednesday could be around two inches in parts of North Texas.

