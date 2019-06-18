Storms Possible in North Texas Wednesday

After a brief reprieve, North Texas is once again in an active weather pattern. Thunderstorms in West Texas will attempt to move into North Texas overnight into early Wednesday morning. The storms will weaken as they move east, but may still be capable of producing brief periods of heavy rain.

Much of Wednesday will be hot and muggy. The atmosphere will be unstable and supportive of thunderstorm development. Storms will fire during the late afternoon and evening in parts of North Texas.

Exactly where and how widespread the storms will be is difficult to say. It is likely that if storms do develop, they will have the potential to become severe with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats. The storms will move out of North Texas late Wednesday night.

Dry weather is expected Thursday and Friday. However the chance for storms returns to the forecast for the weekend into early next week.

