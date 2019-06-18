Storms Possible in North Texas Wednesday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Storms Possible in North Texas Wednesday

By Rick Mitchell

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    After a brief reprieve, North Texas is once again in an active weather pattern. Thunderstorms in West Texas will attempt to move into North Texas overnight into early Wednesday morning. The storms will weaken as they move east, but may still be capable of producing brief periods of heavy rain.

    Much of Wednesday will be hot and muggy. The atmosphere will be unstable and supportive of thunderstorm development. Storms will fire during the late afternoon and evening in parts of North Texas.

    Exactly where and how widespread the storms will be is difficult to say. It is likely that if storms do develop, they will have the potential to become severe with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats. The storms will move out of North Texas late Wednesday night.

    Dry weather is expected Thursday and Friday. However the chance for storms returns to the forecast for the weekend into early next week.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

