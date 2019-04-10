The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

The weekend will begin on a wet and potentially stormy note across much of North Texas. Rain and thunderstorms will develop late Friday night and overspread the area by sunrise Saturday. The heaviest and steadiest rain will fall during the morning hours, with a decrease during the afternoon.

Some severe storms are possible Saturday morning to the southeast of the DFW metro area. Strong winds, hail and even a tornado or two will be possible. As the storms move east, the threat for severe weather will shift into Louisiana.

Some of the rain will be heavy as total rain amounts could be over an inch in DFW, with more than two inches possible in East Texas.

All of the rain will be gone by Sunday with a return of some sunshine expected.

