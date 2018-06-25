Storms, Gusty Winds Move Across DFW - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Storms, Gusty Winds Move Across DFW

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

Storms are headed into the Dallas-Fort Worth area Monday morning but they are not expected to be severe.

A line of showers has been weakening as it moves south from Oklahoma.

The line is headed southeast towards Denton and Tarrant counties before heading towards Dallas and Collin counties.

There's a chance of showers with brief, heavy rain until about 8 a.m. There could be windy conditions with 30 mph gusts.

There’s a 50 percent rain chance at 7 a.m. and 10 percent chance at noon.

This afternoon will be sunny and heat up with a high of 98.

