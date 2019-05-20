Storms Likely Tuesday Morning

A line of thunderstorms will move across much of North Texas Tuesday morning. The storms will be moving in from West Texas. While some strong wind gusts are possible with the strongest storms, there should be a general weakening of the line as it moves across North Texas.

The line will impact areas west of DFW during the overnight hours, arriving in DFW before sunrise. It's likely that the storms will slow down the DFW morning drive as they march east during the 5 am to 9 am time frame. The storms should be out of DFW by mid morning. They will continue moving east and weakening.

The remainder of the day will be dry.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Weather Safety