Storms Likely Across North Texas Wednesday

A strong storm system will move across Texas on Wednesday. This will generate showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. The strongest storms will likely be Wednesday evening and overnight into early Thursday morning. A few severe storms capable of large hail and damaging winds will be possible. There is even a low tornado threat.

In addition to the severe weather risk, there will be heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated amounts up to 3 inches. The storms will move out of Texas shortly after sunrise Thursday, followed by a return of sunshine.

Wednesday will be a day to remain weather aware, especially if you will be travelling across North and Central Texas. Check the latest forecast as the timing and location of the expected storms could change.

