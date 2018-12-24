Storms Likely Across North Texas Wednesday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Storms Likely Across North Texas Wednesday

By Rick Mitchell

Published 41 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Storms Likely Across North Texas Wednesday
    NBC 5 Weather

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

    A strong storm system will move across Texas on Wednesday. This will generate showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. The strongest storms will likely be Wednesday evening and overnight into early Thursday morning. A few severe storms capable of large hail and damaging winds will be possible. There is even a low tornado threat.

    In addition to the severe weather risk, there will be heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated amounts up to 3 inches. The storms will move out of Texas shortly after sunrise Thursday, followed by a return of sunshine.

    Wednesday will be a day to remain weather aware, especially if you will be travelling across North and Central Texas. Check the latest forecast as the timing and location of the expected storms could change.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices