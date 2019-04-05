Storms Expected in North Texas Saturday Morning - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Storms Expected in North Texas Saturday Morning

By Rick Mitchell

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    There is a risk of severe storms Saturday across much of North Texas. The storms will move from west to east, impacting the DFW area anywhere from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The strongest storms will be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts. There is also a threat for a tornado or two.

    Make sure you stay weather aware through the day. Take time to download the free NBCDFW app so that you can watch streaming live weather coverage from the NBC 5 Weather Experts.

    The storms will move into East Texas during the afternoon with a continued risk of severe weather in that part of the state.

    For DFW, the chance of storms will decrease after 2 p.m. and the evening will be dry.

    Additional storms are possible on Sunday from near DFW to the east. There will once again be a threat for a few severe storms, although the coverage of storms should not be as widespread as Saturday.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

