Storms Expected in North Texas Saturday Morning

There is a risk of severe storms Saturday across much of North Texas. The storms will move from west to east, impacting the DFW area anywhere from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The strongest storms will be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts. There is also a threat for a tornado or two.

The storms will move into East Texas during the afternoon with a continued risk of severe weather in that part of the state.

For DFW, the chance of storms will decrease after 2 p.m. and the evening will be dry.

Additional storms are possible on Sunday from near DFW to the east. There will once again be a threat for a few severe storms, although the coverage of storms should not be as widespread as Saturday.

