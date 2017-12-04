Storms Developing Ahead of Cold Front, No Severe Weather Expected - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Storms Developing Ahead of Cold Front, No Severe Weather Expected

    A small batch of storms have started developing North of DFW, ahead of the incoming cold front. No severe weather is expected, but there could be a few downpours. Behind the front, north winds will gust around 30 mph and temperatures Tuesday will be 30 degrees colder. The chilly air will stick around for the remainder of the work week. Some moderation in temperatures is expected by late in the weekend.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone app for iOS and Android!

    Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

