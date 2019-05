A powerful storm that moved across the western parts of North Texas left behind damage along the shores of Eagle Mountain Lake, Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

A powerful storm that moved across the western parts of North Texas left behind damage along the shores of Eagle Mountain Lake.

Photos from Doug Miller show one boat dock flipped over and a second that had roof damage.

A third photo also from Doug Miller showed some trees along the shoreline that appear to have been snapped in half.

Miller tells NBC 5 that the damage was close to the Harbor One Marina, which is on the south-east side of the lake along Boat Club Road.