Storms Bring High Winds, Small Hail to North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
By Chris Blake

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    Brandy Cline
    A NBC 5 viewer sent in a photo of part of a tree that came in down in a storm in Mesquite, Texas on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

    A slow-moving thunderstorm wreaked havoc across North Texas early Saturday evening, bringing small hail, flash flooding and high winds.

    The National Weather Service reported wind gusts in Seagoville reached 80 mph, snapping tree limbs up to 2 feet in diameter.

    Around 7:15 p.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department was simultaneously undertaking several high water rescues on the east side of Interstate 35W between Allen Avenue and Berry Street, according to the National Weather Service.

    MedStar tweeted that it was at the scene of a flooded car with a person inside in the same area -- near the intersection of Allen Avenue and Main Street.

    NBC 5 viewers also sent in numerous photos and videos of storm clouds, heavy rain and even hail from Weatherford all the way to Highland Park.

    If you have a weather photo or video, please send it to isee@nbcdfw.com.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

