Storms Bring High Winds, Small Hail to North Texas

A NBC 5 viewer sent in a photo of part of a tree that came in down in a storm in Mesquite, Texas on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

A slow-moving thunderstorm wreaked havoc across North Texas early Saturday evening, bringing small hail, flash flooding and high winds.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts in Seagoville reached 80 mph, snapping tree limbs up to 2 feet in diameter.

Around 7:15 p.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department was simultaneously undertaking several high water rescues on the east side of Interstate 35W between Allen Avenue and Berry Street, according to the National Weather Service.

MedStar tweeted that it was at the scene of a flooded car with a person inside in the same area -- near the intersection of Allen Avenue and Main Street.

NBC 5 viewers also sent in numerous photos and videos of storm clouds, heavy rain and even hail from Weatherford all the way to Highland Park.

