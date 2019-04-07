Storms Brewing for North Texas Sunday Afternoon

If you have outdoor plans Sunday afternoon, keep the umbrella handy!

An upper-level storm system will move up from Southwest Texas through the day, bringing rain and storm chances to North Texas Sunday afternoon and evening.

The storms could be on the stronger side, especially across counties to the southeast. Widespread severe weather is not expected.

Scattered showers and storms will taper off Sunday night and into Monday morning.

