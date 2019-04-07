Storms Brewing for North Texas Sunday Afternoon - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Storms Brewing for North Texas Sunday Afternoon

By Keisha Burns

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Live Video from NBCDFW.com

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

    If you have outdoor plans Sunday afternoon, keep the umbrella handy!

    An upper-level storm system will move up from Southwest Texas through the day, bringing rain and storm chances to North Texas Sunday afternoon and evening.

    The storms could be on the stronger side, especially across counties to the southeast. Widespread severe weather is not expected.

    Scattered showers and storms will taper off Sunday night and into Monday morning.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Interactive Radar

    SkyCams

    Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices