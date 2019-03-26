Storm Season Is Here

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

We are quickly moving into the busiest time of the year for severe weather in North Texas. Already this year we have had three tornadoes along with severe storms that have produced damaging wind gusts and very large hail.

Since 1950 tornadoes have occurred in every month of the year in North Texas. Clearly our busiest months are April and May, with a decrease in tornadoes in June and the rest of the summer. Based on this information, now is the time to make sure you have a severe weather plan in place to protect your family.

If you follow these two rules, your odds of surviving the majority of storms is very high:

1. Get as low as you can

2. Put as many walls in between you and the outside as possible

In most homes the location that most satisfies these rules is a bathroom or a closet.

Finding adequate shelter is the key to storm survival.

While tornadoes are frightening, the good news is that the vast majority of tornadoes that have occurred since 1950 have been on the lower end of the intensity scale.

The typical strength of tornadoes is EF0 or EF1. These are tornadoes with winds up to 110 mph. Certainly strong enough to cause some damage, but weak enough to survive. The more violent tornadoes such as EF 4 and EF 5 have occurred less than one percent of the time.

So as spring storm season arrives, make sure you have a plan. Be prepared for the worst but take comfort in knowing that most of our North Texas tornadoes are survivable.

