A clerk was hospitalized after being robbed and shot by suspects Sunday night at a retail store in Dallas Sunday night. (Published 38 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

A clerk was hospitalized after being robbed and shot by suspects Sunday night at a retail store in Dallas Sunday night.

Police responded about 8:45 p.m. to Heap of Cheap store in the 7750 block of Great Trinity Forest, police say.

The suspects ran away shortly after firing at the clerk.

The clerk was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was available.