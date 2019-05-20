The mural features Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, two of the pioneers of gay rights who were a part of the Stonewall Riots in New York City. (Published May 20, 2019)

Parts of the traditional LGBTQ communities and neighborhoods of Dallas are in the midst of some beautification.

"People are moving away from this area and so we are trying to bring back the community here and I think having things like this whether it’s performances or mural art it’s such an important thing," said Rafiq Salleh-Flowers with Dallas-based Artitude.

The largest transgender mural in America will soon be on the side of a building on Cedar Springs.

"It is commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots," Salleh-Flowers said.

Students Use Google Docs to Create DIY Social Media Network

Monitoring services like Bark and Gaggle say a growing number of students are using cloud-based platform Google Docs as a DIY social media network. In some instances, students are using the tool meant for work collaboration as a secret platform for bullying. (Published Friday, May 17, 2019)

"This mural represents the trans women of color who were key figures in that riot and also key figures in start of the queer liberation movement," artist Brian Kenny explained.

The Stonewall Riots in New York City are often credited as the birth of the gay rights movement. The mural features two of the pioneers of gay rights who were a part of the riot, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera.

"This mural is to honor them and to give more visibility, love and attention to the transgender community," Kenny said.

The mural serves as a nod to the pat and look toward the future.

"I had Marsha looking up and next to her is a very famous quote of hers – 'pay it no mind,'" Kenny said. "Because she was always above it all. She never let anything get to her. She was accepting of everybody."

"I had Sylvia Rivera looking right at the viewer because she was the one who was always in your face – screaming into the microphone for gay rights," Kenny added.

Out on a Limb: Bear Hides Out From Cops in Mass. Tree

Watch as a large black bear hides out in a tree in Arlington, Massachusetts, as authorities looked to remove it from the neighborhood. (Published Friday, May 17, 2019)

Artitude worked with the Cedar Springs Merchant Association and the City of Dallas office of Cultural Affairs.

"I wanted this mural to be a positive reinforcement that we are all a human family, we are all in this together and really it’s all about love," Kenny said. "We have a lot more in common than our differences. I’m hoping the mural can be a bridge."

There are plans for further upgrades and beautification across the neighborhood which includes more murals.

The mural can be found at 4008 Cedar Springs Road on the side of the Cedar Springs Tattoo & Piercing.