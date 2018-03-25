Stoneman Douglas Student Skips D.C. March to Speak in Dallas

While fellow classmates were taking part in "March for our Lives" on Washington D.C. over the weekend, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Junior Justin Irwin decided to head elsewhere. (Published 2 hours ago)

While fellow classmates were taking part in “March for our Lives” on Washington D.C. over the weekend, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Junior Justin Irwin decided to head elsewhere. The 17 year old heard about an invitation to speak at a Dallas church, hosting a discussion on gun reform, and decided to travel to Texas instead.

“I think people everywhere need to talk about it. Listen and just get the word out and start working together to fix this,” said Irwin.

Irwin said he felt called by God to be at the event called “Parkland Moves Us” at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church.

Senior Pastor Dr. Stan Copeland said the church decided to tackle the tough topic of gun reform after hearing from Parkland survivors.

“We started thinking at that time and speaking to the congregation very directly about doing more than just praying, even though we are people who believe wholeheartedly in prayer,” said Copeland.

The church invited political leaders and school officials to talk policy. The group discussed the role of mental illness, violence in media and societal factors like poverty.

There was one guiding principal throughout the Sunday evening program: be kind and compassionate even if you disagree.

“For us it's a Kingdom of God issue. It's beyond mere politics and we're a very diverse congregation politically, socially and in every way,” said Copeland.

Irwin was not in school at the time of the shooting earlier this year when 17 people were killed. One of close friends, Nicholas Dworet, was killed.

“I will push to be the best I can be because of him,” said Irwin.

He says he’s not much of a public speaker, but wanted to share his viewpoint. Irwin told the audience schools should have metal detectors, only allow for one point of entry and employ multiple armed and trained officers on campus.

Irwin called for raising the minimum age someone can purchase a firearm and banning bump stocks.

The teen told the group he is a future gun owner, supports the Second Amendment and hopes to join the military in the future.

The beliefs, Irwin explained, don’t have to compete.

“The fact that I lost someone close to me and also seeing everyone else lose people close to them, it can’t happen to anyone else,” said Irwin. “I want to make sure of that.”

“We have gone through and continue go to through a lot of pain and they’ve really turned that pain into inspiration,” said Mike Irwin, Justin’s father.

