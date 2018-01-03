Stolen Vehicles, Including Campers and Large Trucks, Found in Corsicana - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Stolen Vehicles, Including Campers and Large Trucks, Found in Corsicana

Published at 7:24 PM CST on Jan 3, 2018

    Navarro Co. Sheriff's Office
    Several stolen vehicles were found on a property in Corsicana, investigators say.

    The Navarro County Sheriff's Office says several stolen vehicles, including construction equipment and camping trailers, were found on a property Wednesday in Corsicana.

    Deputies began investigating after a traffic stop nearby led them to obtain a search warrant for the property on the 300 block of Southwest County Road 0020.

    Sheriff Elmer Tanner said the stolen vehicles included several pickup trucks and diesel trucks, at least one tractor-trailer, and numerous camping trailers valued as high as $50,000 each.

    The stolen vehicles were taken from owners in Dallas, Tarrant, Anderson and Navarro counties, Tanner said.

    The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting in the theft ring investigation.

